MediShares Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $131,643.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00265303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01519692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00170894 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.