Megacoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $136,864.98 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00435166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,175,383 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

