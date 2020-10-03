Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 559,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

MCY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,220. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

