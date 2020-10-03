Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $199.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.40 million to $205.67 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $177.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $878.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.50 million to $899.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $968.07 million, with estimates ranging from $928.10 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 16,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $1,272,285.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,946 shares of company stock worth $9,053,620. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,154,000 after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after acquiring an additional 97,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.10. 172,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

