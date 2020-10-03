Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Short Interest Up 21.5% in September

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 4,552,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

