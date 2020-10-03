MetaMorph Price Down 12.9% This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $212,633.20 and $53,744.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $580.48 or 0.05480804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,610,280 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.