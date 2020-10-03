Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE MCB traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.09.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCB shares. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.