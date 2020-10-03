MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 43,730,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

MGM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 10,349,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,771,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

