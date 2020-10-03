Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 514,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MG. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 195.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,562. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.