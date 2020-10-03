Mixin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $763,319.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $135.85 or 0.01282818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $70.91 million and approximately $763,319.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,959 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

