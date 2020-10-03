Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $27,310.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Binance and Gate.io. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00268144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.01524756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00167153 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.