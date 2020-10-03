MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOGU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 67,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 307.10%.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

