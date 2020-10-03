Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $46.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $48.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $65.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $159.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.90 million to $160.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $292.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $321.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 79,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,222. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $830.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

