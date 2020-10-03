Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Update

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.75.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.96. 453,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,946. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.35. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

