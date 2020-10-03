MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0010

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene, UEX and IDEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $272,100.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.48 or 0.05480804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,568,914,340 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptology, IDCM, IDEX, UEX and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.