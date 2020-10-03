National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Wedbush lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 74,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.81. 466,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.15.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

