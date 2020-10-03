Naviaddress (NAVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,175.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $31,274.40 and approximately $7,175.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

