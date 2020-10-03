Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $56,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at $448,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,690,423. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,442. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

