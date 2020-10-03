NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $128.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.36 million and the highest is $130.00 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $104.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $457.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.46 million to $463.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $554.86 million, with estimates ranging from $520.04 million to $577.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,414. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.60 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $849,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,226.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,006 shares of company stock worth $20,157,671 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

