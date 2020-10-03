Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

NICK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $91.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,049,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.