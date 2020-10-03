Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. TheStreet lowered Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nlight from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $866,189. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nlight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nlight by 1,837.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nlight by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 156,912 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nlight by 302.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 211,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $874.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.59. Nlight has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

