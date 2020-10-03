Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 751,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NBLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 215,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.68.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.