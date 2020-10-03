Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives $22.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,216,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,009,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $425,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

