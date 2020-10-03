NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of DCMYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 497,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NTT Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.03.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NTT Docomo will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NTT Docomo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.