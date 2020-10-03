NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of DCMYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 497,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NTT Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of -0.03.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NTT Docomo will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NTT Docomo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit