Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 4,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,517. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

