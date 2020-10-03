Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $35.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.23 million to $35.81 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $34.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $135.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.86 million to $135.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.39 million, with estimates ranging from $150.47 million to $152.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.39.

OCSL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 180,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $6,281,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,520,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 325,901 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 205,659 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,358,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 560,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

