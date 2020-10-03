Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0003 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $103,792.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00268812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01519323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00169479 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinTiger, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

