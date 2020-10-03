OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $97,178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 797.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 289,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 911,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,459. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

