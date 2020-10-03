Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

OKTA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

OKTA traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,534. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total transaction of $10,959,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 81.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 201.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

