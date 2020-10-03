Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $447.42 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00005620 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Gate.io and BCEX. Ontology has a total market cap of $447.42 million and approximately $127.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,650,770 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Bibox, Indodax, BitMart, BCEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Koinex, Kucoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

