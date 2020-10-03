Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $447.42 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00005620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io, Hotbit and OKEx. Ontology has a total market cap of $447.42 million and approximately $127.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 754,650,770 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Upbit, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Bibox, Koinex, Kucoin, Indodax, Gate.io, BCEX, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

