Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Update

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 50,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.