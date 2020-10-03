Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $101.47 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $101.47 million and $4.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.62 or 0.05472948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

