Origin Protocol Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $25.79 million and $13.70 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001889 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.05347020 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,275,933 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

