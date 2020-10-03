Origo (OGO) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Origo token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Origo has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $816,707.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.62 or 0.05472948 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.