Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

