Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 94,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 275,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Otter Tail by 115,828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 207,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 29,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.