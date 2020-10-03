Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 91.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 867,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,460. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

