PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 2,378,466 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after buying an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 567,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. 1,676,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

