Pascal Coin Trading Up 3.8% This Week (PASC)

Pascal Coin (CURRENCY:PASC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Pascal Coin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $108,258.00 worth of Pascal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pascal Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pascal Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pascal Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00268144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.01524756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00167153 BTC.

About Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin’s genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal Coin’s total supply is 28,058,200 coins. Pascal Coin’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin . Pascal Coin’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org . The Reddit community for Pascal Coin is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pascal Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.