Patron Market Cap Achieves $456,279.19 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, CoinBene and HitBTC. Patron has a total market capitalization of $456,279.19 and approximately $3,869.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00268040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01521557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

