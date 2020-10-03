PayBX (AXPR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.05289600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.