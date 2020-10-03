Penta (PNT) Trading 7,457% Higher This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Penta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, LBank and HADAX. During the last week, Penta has traded 7,457% higher against the dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $73.51 million and $1.75 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.01523294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00169607 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

