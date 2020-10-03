PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $755.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $108,577.41 and approximately $755.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026362 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003472 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003653 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000459 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,863,708 coins and its circulating supply is 39,557,834 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

