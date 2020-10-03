PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50 EPS.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.89.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

