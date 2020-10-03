Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Perspecta reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the first quarter worth $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of PRSP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 807,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.