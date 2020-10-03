Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. Perspecta posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

PRSP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Perspecta by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 116,614 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Perspecta by 670,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

