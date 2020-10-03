Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $10.25 Average PT from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 27,363,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,434,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.85. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60,262.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

