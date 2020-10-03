Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Phunware by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 14.50.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 445.58% and a negative net margin of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

