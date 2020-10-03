Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $406,795.54 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $406,795.54 and approximately $42,390.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000818 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000953 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,239,719,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

